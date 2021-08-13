Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Achieves $626.84 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $626.84 million and $26.08 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00895424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00112698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

