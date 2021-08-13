Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.