Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 59,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.