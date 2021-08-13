Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.29 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

