Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,544 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 647,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,635,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,648,000 after buying an additional 616,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

