Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,856 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 448,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

