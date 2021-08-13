Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,898 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of PKI opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

