Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORGO. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

