Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $916.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

