Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 258,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,562. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.