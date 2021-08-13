Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 73.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

