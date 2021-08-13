Oscar Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,888 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

