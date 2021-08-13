Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $20.96 on Friday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

