Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 8,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.