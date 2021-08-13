Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
OM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of OM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 8,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
