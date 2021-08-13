PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PAE were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. PAE Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

