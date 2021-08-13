Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of PZZA opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

