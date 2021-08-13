Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

