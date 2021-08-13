PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 74,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,893. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $525.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

