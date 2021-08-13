Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Trimmed by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 2.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

PAYX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

