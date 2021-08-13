Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity stock opened at $254.83 on Monday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $255.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $65,724,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

