PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

