PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.85. The company had a trading volume of 404,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

