Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

