Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.41. 3,108,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,591. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

