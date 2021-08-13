Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. 115,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,844. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95.

