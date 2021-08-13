Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

