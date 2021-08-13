Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 253,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,775. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

