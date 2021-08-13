Penbrook Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $111.62. 1,981,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

