Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

