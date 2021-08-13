Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post sales of $190.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

