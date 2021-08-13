Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHWY opened at $95.08 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,754.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,362 shares of company stock worth $20,030,199 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

