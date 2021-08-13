Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.28 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

