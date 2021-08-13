Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Asana stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -53.24. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

