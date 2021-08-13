Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of DQ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

