Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $287.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

