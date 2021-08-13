Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.11 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.