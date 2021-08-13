Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $408.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.