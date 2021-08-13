Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Critical Review

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 7 5 0 2.42 Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus target price of $43.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $9.30 billion 6.19 $363.94 million $1.20 36.17 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.61 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.11

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pernod Ricard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Better Choice on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.