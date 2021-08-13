Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 148 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

