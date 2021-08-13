Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $811.72 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $815.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

