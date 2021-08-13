Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $306.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $310.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

