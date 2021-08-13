Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.