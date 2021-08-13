Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 383.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 25,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 131,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $584,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

