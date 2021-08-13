Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 19.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.54 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

