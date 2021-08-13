Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

PSNL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,897. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79. Personalis has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

