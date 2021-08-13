Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 80.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 78,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

