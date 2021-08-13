PGGM Investments Has $16.64 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702,522 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 205.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $314.89 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

