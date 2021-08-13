PGGM Investments Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,396 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

