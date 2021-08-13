PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $31,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

