PGGM Investments Sells 123 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MSCI were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $625.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.39. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

